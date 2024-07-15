In short Simplifying... In short New wildcard entrant, Shaikh, is all set to join 'BB OTT3' with a laid-back approach, aiming to show his real self rather than a prepared persona.

A big fan of Salman Khan, Shaikh admits he'll miss the actor's presence this season.

Meanwhile, the show saw the eviction of Chandrika Dixit, the controversial 'vada pav girl', during the third Weekend Ka Vaar.

Social media influencer Adnaan Shaikh joins 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'

'Fika' season? New wildcard vows to spice up 'BB OTT3'

By Tanvi Gupta 12:26 pm Jul 15, 2024

What's the story Social media influencer Adnaan Shaikh has stirred the pot in Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 by becoming the season's first wildcard contestant. In a pre-entry interview with Pinkvilla, Shaikh didn't shy away from expressing his opinion on the current season, calling it "fika" (bland) and lacking excitement. Despite his criticism of Anil Kapoor's hosting tenure, Shaikh exuded confidence, promising to inject some much-needed heat into the BB house.

'Nothing at all': Shaikh on his preparations

Shaikh, when asked about his preparations for entering the house, responded with a relaxed attitude. He stated, "Nothing, nothing at all. There's nothing to prepare; it's not like I have to cook food." He emphasized: "I just have to be real. No matter how much I prepare, something else will happen there. Preparation is for those who are afraid and want to show a different personality to people. But I want to show exactly who I am."

Shaikh to miss Salman Khan in this season

Shaikh, a self-proclaimed fan of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, expressed that he would miss the actor's presence in this season of the show. His admiration for Khan was evident as he prepared to enter the Bigg Boss house without his favorite star. Despite this, Shaikh remains optimistic about his journey on the show. Meanwhile, during the third Weekend Ka Vaar, Chandrika Dixit, aka the viral 'vada pav girl' and one of the show's most controversial participants, was evicted.