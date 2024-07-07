In brief Simplifying... In brief Actor Mukesh Khanna defended Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's interfaith marriage, dismissing claims of 'love jihad'.

'Can't Hindu, Muslim marry?' Mukesh Khanna slams trolls targeting Sonakshi-Zaheer

By Tanvi Gupta 05:30 pm Jul 07, 202405:30 pm

What's the story Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who married on June 23, have faced significant online trolling due to their interfaith union. After Swara Bhasker, now veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has defended the couple, criticizing those viewing their marriage through a religious lens. In a conversation with Filmy Charcha, Khanna stated, "Don't view Sonakshi and Zaheer's marriage through a Hindu-Muslim lens. They have been together for 6-7 years before getting married."

Khanna dismissed 'love jihad' label on Sinha-Iqbal marriage

Khanna further clarified that people are wrongly labeling Sinha and Iqbal's union as love jihad, a term used when a girl's marriage is forced. He questioned, "Can't a Hindu and a Muslim marry? Many did so in our time and are happy. This wedding is a family matter for them." He clearly emphasized that the couple's decision was not sudden but the result of their long-standing relationship.

Shatrughan Sinha expressed distress over smear campaign

Earlier, Shatrughan Sinha—Sonakshi's father and a veteran actor himself—expressed his family's distress over the "smear campaign" they faced following the announcement of Sinha's wedding. In an interview with Times Now, he said, "We didn't ask for it. This is not the first time that such a marriage (interfaith) was happening. Our family was subjected to the most vicious smear campaign." He also issued a stern warning, saying, "Let me make this clear. I won't tolerate my family being attacked."

Meanwhile, Sinha recently shared an emotional post-wedding message

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Sinha shared an emotional message on Instagram dedicated to her parents. She posted unseen photos from her wedding day showing her parents in tears, with a caption: "At the wedding Maa started crying when it hit her I would be moving out of the house, I told her 'Maa, don't worry...Juhu to Bandra only 25 minutes.'" "Missing them a lil extra today, so I'm telling myself the exact same thing...Hope there's Sunday sindhi curry made at home..."

Couple shared joyous wedding video, reflecting on their relationship

A few days back, the newlywed couple also shared a video from their wedding, capturing the joyous occasion. The caption read, "Family, friends, love, friendship, laughter...this was our chaotic little Shaadi ka ghar... and it was PERFECT... it was US." Singa and Iqbal had been secretly dating for seven years before their marriage and had previously worked together in the 2022 movie Double XL.