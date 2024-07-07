In brief Simplifying... In brief Dior briefly announced Kim Ji-won, a globally recognized K-drama actor, as their "House Ambassador" on social media, sparking fan excitement.

However, the post was quickly edited, removing her ambassador title, and then deleted, leaving fans confused and speculating about a future announcement.

Despite the confusion, Kim's star power remains undiminished, with her successful acting career and partnerships with luxury brands like Bvlgari Allegra and The Whoo. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

After briefly naming Kim Ji-won ambassador, Dior deletes post

Dior announces Kim Ji-won as ambassador, deletes post moments later!

By Tanvi Gupta 05:11 pm Jul 07, 202405:11 pm

What's the story In a surprising turn of events, French luxury brand Dior briefly announced K-drama star Kim Ji-won as their newest "House Ambassador" on social media﻿. The announcement closely followed Kim's recent appearance at the opening of Dior's Diamond Towers boutique in Taipei, Taiwan. However, the post was edited shortly after, removing any reference to the 31-year-old actor as their ambassador, leading to widespread confusion among fans. Here's what happened.

Excitement

How it all started? What did the initial post say?

After her striking presence at Dior's Diamond Towers boutique, the brand's social media account posted a photo of the actor and unexpectedly designated her as a "House Ambassador." Fans quickly flooded her account with visions of Kim dazzling in French luxury haute couture, joining Dior's esteemed Korean lineup alongside luminaries like BLACKPINK's Jisoo, NewJeans's Haerin, BTS's Jimin, and ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo. Congratulations poured in, inundating Kim's social media with heartfelt well wishes.

Post revision

The announcement post vanished in thin air!

Shortly after the initial post, the brand made edits, removing the section that labeled her as the House Ambassador. This move left fans puzzled, fueling speculation about a possible upcoming announcement. Eventually, Dior deleted the original post altogether, replacing it with a revised version that now referred to Kim simply as "the image of elegance." However, what started as a celebratory moment turned confusing as criticism mounted. In response to this, the brand disabled comments on the post.

Star power

Kim's popularity and existing brand partnerships

Kim is a globally recognized K-drama actor, who recently gained immense popularity worldwide with her role in Netflix's highly viewed series Queen of Tears. She has also starred in other popular shows such as My Liberation Notes, Descendants of the Sun, Lovestruck in the City, and Arthdal Chronicles. In addition to her acting career, Kim has established partnerships with luxury brands like Bvlgari Allegra and The Whoo, further enhancing her image as a style icon.