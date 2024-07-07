In brief Simplifying... In brief Gurmeet Choudhary is making his OTT debut as 'Commander Karan Saxena', a role he chose for its larger-than-life, action-packed, and emotional character.

Known for his fitness, Choudhary found the role physically demanding, requiring him to undergo a rigorous training regime involving sprinting and kickboxing.

Despite having worked in several shows and movies, this is his first action role, a venture he is excited about. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Gurmeet Choudhary makes web series debut with 'Commander Karan Saxena'

Why Gurmeet Choudhary chose 'Commander Karan Saxena' for OTT debut

By Isha Sharma 05:01 pm Jul 07, 202405:01 pm

What's the story Actor Gurmeet Choudhary is set to make his web series debut in Commander Karan Saxena, where he will portray an R&AW agent. In an exclusive interview with Mid-Day, Choudhary revealed that this series was the ideal choice for his first venture into the OTT world. He also spoke about why he kept turning down offers to star in web series and finally chose Commander Karan Saxena. The show will land on Disney+ Hotstar on Monday.

Role selection

Choudhary's selective approach to OTT platform offers

Choudhary revealed, "This marks my debut on OTT. I hadn't done anything like this before. I kept rejecting offers. It's not like I wasn't approached for a series before. But nothing that interesting ever appealed to me." "I was looking for a role with a larger-than-life character. This one has action, it's commercial, it's patriotic, it's emotional, and it has a mother's angle. So I feel there couldn't have been a better opportunity than this."

Training regime

Choudhary's fitness transformation for the upcoming show

Choudhary, known for his fit physique, found the role of the commander challenging due to the physical demands. "I generally stay fit, but training for the role of a commander was different. It involved sprinting and kickboxing." "My dad has been in the army, so I took some training tips from him. Luckily, I documented it because everyone needs to know that we have to go through this entire journey to embody a character."

Career progression

Actor's journey from TV shows to 'Commander Karan Saxena'

Despite working in several shows and movies, this is his first opportunity to star in an action-packed role. He expressed excitement for his new venture, stating, "I love action, but I've never had the opportunity to do an out-and-out action entertainer." "When you start liking something a lot, you eventually get it. For the past year or two, I have felt like I've had enough. Now, whatever I want to do, I will do it; otherwise, I won't."