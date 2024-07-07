In brief Simplifying... In brief K-pop star San from ATEEZ faced criticism for his outfit at a Dolce & Gabbana event, with some feeling it didn't match the event's theme.

San's attire, a baroque motif harness and wide flare pants, sparked a debate about appropriateness.

Amid this, Dolce & Gabbana's past controversies, including accusations of racism, were brought back into the spotlight. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

San's alleged mistreatment at fashion event

ATEEZ's San faces 'racial discrimination' at Dolce & Gabbana event

By Tanvi Gupta 04:58 pm Jul 07, 202404:58 pm

What's the story Netizens have raised allegations of racial discrimination against ATEEZ's San at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda fashion event. Online users pointed out disparities in his treatment, particularly noting that his seat lacked a cushion and he was uncomfortably squeezed between other celebrities. Criticisms also extended to his attire, with one user questioning, "Other men are fully suited while an Asian man was scantily clad without a proper seating?"

Fashion faux pas?

Netizens questioned San's outfit at Dolce & Gabbana event

Further online scrutiny was directed toward San's outfit, which some netizens felt did not align with the Dolce & Gabbana event's theme. One user expressed their shock, stating, "Wow, I'm traumatized for him. The outfit doesn't seem to match the theme of the show. Everyone else was wearing suits." Another questioned the appropriateness of his attire for such an event, asking, "What exactly is that...?"

Twitter Post

Take a look at this viral clip

Outfit

What was San wearing?

The K-pop star, one of the eight members of the group ATEEZ, made a striking appearance, epitomizing high Italian couture. San donned a harness adorned with baroque motifs, featuring a chocolate brown design held together by silver chains, leaving him shirtless underneath. He paired this bold top with wide flare pants in the same rich brown hue and completed the look with patent leather derby shoes.

Twitter Post

In case you missed his dazzling pictures, check here

History revisited

Dolce & Gabbana's past controversies resurfaced amid allegations

The controversy surrounding San's treatment at the event has led some netizens to recall Dolce & Gabbana's past incidents related to racism. One user remarked, "Dolce & Gabbana already has a history of racism lol." In recent years, the brand has faced multiple controversies involving accusations of racism, such as releasing a $2,000 shoe called the "Slave Sandal" and commenting, "She's so ugly!!!" on an Instagram collage of Selena Gomez's red carpet style in 2018.