What's the story Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, was caught in an alleged dispute with security personnel at the high-profile wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. A video capturing the incident has gone viral on social media platforms, showing an upset Kapoor arguing with guards. The argument reportedly began when security insisted on checking her bag.

The video, shared widely on Reddit, shows Kapoor, dressed in an ivory kurta set, engaged in a spat with a guard at the wedding. While Kapoor's words aren't audible, she seems visibly upset about something. The incident has garnered significant attention online, with netizens schooling her about "manners" and "etiquette." Kapoor was among the early arrivals at all events related to the Ambani-Merchant wedding that took place on July 12 in Mumbai.

Kapoor was supposed to make her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's film Bedhadak, co-starring Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. However, the film was shelved. Subsequently, she secured a role in a pan-India film titled Vrushabha, sharing screen space with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. In Vrushabha, Kapoor will star opposite Roshann Meka, playing a crucial role that links the past and present timelines of this action entertainer. The shooting is underway.