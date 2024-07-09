In brief Simplifying... In brief In a shocking murder case, Renukaswamy was found dead in a stormwater drain in Bengaluru, with actors Thoogudeepa and Gowda linked to the crime.

The evidence includes their fingerprints found at the crime scene and on the victim's clothing, and testimonies implicating Thoogudeepa's presence during the assault.

The autopsy revealed Renukaswamy died from multiple blunt injuries, with dogs devouring parts of his body post-murder.

Chargesheet to be filed in high-profile Renukaswamy murder case

Renukaswamy murder case: Chargesheet reveals shocking details involving accused Darshan

By Tanvi Gupta 05:48 pm Jul 09, 202405:48 pm

What's the story The high-profile murder case of Renukaswamy, involving Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his rumored girlfriend, fellow actor Pavithra Gowda, is set to see a chargesheet filed. Per reports, Karnataka Home Minister Gangadharaiah Parameshwara has disclosed details of the ongoing investigation, stating that the process cannot be rushed due to media pressure. All accused—who were arrested last month, shortly after the murder on June 8—are currently in judicial detention until July 18.

Motive uncovered

Victim's harassment allegedly provoked murder

Reports suggest that the victim, Renukaswamy, had been sending derogatory messages to Gowda on Instagram, accusing her of causing Thoogudeepa's separation from his wife. This alleged provocation is believed to have led to the fatal incident. On June 9, Renukaswamy's body was found dumped in a stormwater drain in Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya area, with CCTV footage linking Thoogudeepa and Gowda to the crime scene.

Forensic findings

Critical evidence points toward Thoogudeepa and Gowda's involvement

Police have uncovered crucial evidence linking Thoogudeepa and Gowda to the murder. Fingerprints of both were found on various objects related to the crime at multiple locations, including the shed where the murder occurred, the security guard's room where Renukaswamy's body was temporarily kept, the vehicle used for transportation, and on Renukaswamy's clothing. The investigation also revealed that the actors were using SIM cards registered under other people's names.

Testimonies gathered

Accused implicated prime accused Thoogudeepa in Renukaswamy's assault

Eight of the accused have implicated Kaatera actor, claiming his presence during Renukaswamy's assault. In a letter to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Thoogudeepa's spouse, Vijayalakshmi, clarified her husband's relationship with Gowda. She stated, "While it is true that Pavithra Gowda is a friend of my husband, she is not his wife." The upcoming trial will heavily rely on these testimonies and forensic evidence.

Unsettling details

Earlier, the autopsy revealed dogs devoured parts of his body

The 33-year-old Renukaswamy was brutally murdered, with chilling details unveiled through the autopsy report. The report indicates that the man died "due to shock and hemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries sustained." Forensic evidence further details he sustained 15 grievous injuries all over his body, leading to fatal blood clots. The post-mortem report also shows that dogs had eaten parts of his body after his murder.