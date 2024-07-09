In brief Simplifying... In brief Actress Urvashi Rautela has been hospitalized in Hyderabad due to an injury on the set of 'NBK 109'.

Urvashi Rautela hospitalized after on-set injury

Urvashi Rautela injured on 'NBK 109' set: Hospitalized with fracture

By Tanvi Gupta 05:41 pm Jul 09, 202405:41 pm

What's the story Actor Urvashi Rautela, who is gearing up to appear in Nandamuri Balakrishna's Telugu film NBK 109, has been hospitalized following an injury sustained during filming in Hyderabad. According to a press statement from her team, reported by Free Press Journal, Rautela suffered a "terrible" fracture while shooting a high-octane action sequence. Her team added that she has been in pain since the incident occurred.

Health status

Rautela undergoing treatment, further details awaited

Further, the statement by her team revealed that she's been receiving top-notch medical treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad. The team has not yet released additional information regarding her health status or specific details about the accident. Meanwhile, the actor was recently in the news for joining the unique psycho-horror musical romance film Kasoor opposite Aftab Shivdasani, which has completed the first shooting schedule.

Upcoming films

'NBK 109' production details and Rautela's future projects

NBK 109, which also features Bobby Deol in a lead role, commenced production in November 2023. The film is directed by Bobby Kolli with music scored by Thaman S. However, the release date remains unannounced. Besides NBK 109, Rautela's future projects include the highly-anticipated Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar. Additionally, she has signed on for Baap, a remake of The Expendables, alongside Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt, and will star in Inspector Avinash 2 with Randeep Hooda.