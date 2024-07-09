In brief Simplifying... In brief Luv Sinha, amidst family disagreements, shared a heartfelt anniversary post for his parents, excluding his sister Sonakshi.

What's the story Luv Sinha, son of Bollywood veterans Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha, recently posted a family photo on Instagram Stories to celebrate his parents' wedding anniversary. The post, however, drew attention as it excluded his sister, Sonakshi Sinha. This comes after Sinha was noticeably absent from Sonakshi's wedding to Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, sparking rumors of a family rift.

Sinha later took to social media platform X﻿, formerly known as Twitter, to address his absence from Sonakshi's wedding. He hinted that the political connections of Iqbal's father may have influenced his decision not to attend. "The reasons are very clear as to why I didn't attend, and would not associate with some people no matter what," he stated. He also shared an excerpt about Sonakshi's father-in-law's political ties but later deleted the post.

Shatrughan, the father of Sinha and Sonakshi, previously addressed the family conflict in an interview with Times Now. He emphasized that family matters should remain private. "Family matters should stay within the family. Like I said, kaun se parivar mein disagreements nahi hote (Which family does not have disagreements)? We may disagree and argue on certain issues. But at the end of the day, we are one family. And no one can break us," he stated.

Despite the ongoing family conflict, Sinha expressed his love for his parents in the anniversary post. He referred to himself as "blessed" to be their child and expressed gratitude for every moment shared with them. "Happy anniversary to my amazing parents. We were blessed to have been born as your children, and are grateful for every moment we share with you," he wrote on Instagram. The picture featured him, his parents, and his brother Kussh Sinha.