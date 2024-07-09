In brief Simplifying... In brief The highly-anticipated sequel to the 1996 blockbuster 'Indian', titled 'Indian 2', is facing a delay in advance bookings due to disagreements between distributors and theater owners, causing frustration among fans.

The film, which features Kamal Haasan reprising his role as Senapathy, has also received criticism for its trailer and songs, with fans feeling they lack the technical superiority of the original.

Despite the lackluster pre-release hype, the film's fate will be decided upon its release. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Indian 2' advance bookings delayed, fans disheartened

Fans frustrated as 'Indian 2' pre-sales yet to kick off

By Tanvi Gupta 04:53 pm Jul 09, 202404:53 pm

What's the story The hype for Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan and directed by Shankar, is electric! With just four days until release (Friday, July 12), a strange silence hangs in the air—the silence of empty booking screens. Reports reveal that advance ticket bookings have yet to commence across most states in India, leaving eager moviegoers disappointed. Currently, tickets are only available in limited locations. But why has the advanced booking been delayed?

Booking issues

Disagreements delay 'Indian 2' advanced bookings

The delay in advance bookings for Indian 2 is reportedly due to disagreements between distributors and theater owners. This is unusual for a highly-anticipated film like the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Indian, as pre-bookings for major Indian releases typically begin at least five days before the film's release. Fans fear that this delay could negatively affect the box office performance of Haasan's film and reduce its overall hype.

Twitter Post

Here's how fans reacted to the delay!

Lackluster response

'Indian 2' lacks pre-release hype, fans criticize trailer

Considering the scale of the movie, Indian 2 has not generated significant pre-release hype. The official trailer and songs released recently have failed to impress fans. Critics argue that the trailer appears outdated due to uninspiring dialog and a mediocre cast performance. Haasan's look in the sequel has also been criticized by fans who believe that the first installment of Indian, released in 1996, was technically superior. Now, its fate will be decided on Friday.

About the film

Cast to storyline: Here's more about the film

Scheduled for release as Bharateeyudu 2 in Telugu, and Hindustani 2 in Hindi, the film's storyline picks up with Senapathy (Haasan) now residing in Hong Kong after the events of the first part. Motivated by the persistent corruption plaguing India—Senapathy decides to return home, setting the stage for a gripping vigilante action film. Alongside Haasan, the star-studded cast includes SJ Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, and Siddharth. Indian 2 will pave the way for another installment titled Indian 3.