Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' is set to hit theaters on July 12

Kamal Haasan reveals what motivated him to sign 'Indian 2'

By Tanvi Gupta 02:03 pm Jun 29, 202402:03 pm

What's the story Kamal Haasan is currently in the spotlight for playing a menacing god character, Supreme Yaskin in Kalki 2898 AD. Adding to his streak, the 69-year-old actor is set to reprise his iconic role in the highly-anticipated sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Indian. In a recent Pinkvilla Masterclass interview, Haasan humorously shared his reasons for signing on to Indian 2 (Hindustani 2 in Hindi), which is scheduled to hit theaters on July 12.

'Biggest inspiration for me was actually 'Hindustani 3'

Reacting to why he chose to sign up for the sequel after such a long time, Haasan humorously quipped, "The biggest inspiration for me to sign up for Hindustani 2 was actually Hindustani 3 (laughs)." "Without doing Hindustani 2, I can't go to 3, so I accepted for both." He continued with a wink, "And of course, although I say money is secondary, but it is also important."

When Haasan decided that 'Vishwaroop' be made in two parts

Haasan officially announced the third chapter in March, slated for a 2025 release. During the recent trailer launch, he revealed, "When I made Vishwaroop, we read the script, it was 350 pages long. I was told to edit it and that it'd turn into a fantastic film." "On day one in Vishwaroop, I was shooting for Vishwaroop part 2. I had made the decision, and told my crew that this film is going to be in two parts."

'Indian 2' expected to boost Tamil cinema box office

Haasan's reunion with director Shankar after two decades is positioned to revive the Tamil cinema box office, which has been experiencing a prolonged slump. For his part in the film, Haasan experienced a de-aging technique. As per ETimes, Haasan underwent a four-hour makeup session to portray the older version of his character Senapathy, followed by an additional two-hour process to remove it. The film will present both youthful and aged versions of the character.

'Indian 2': Meet the star-studded cast

Indian 2, produced by Lyca Productions, features a star-studded cast including Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Kajal Aggarwal. Haasan returns to his iconic role as the veteran freedom fighter Veerasekaran Senapathy, continuing the saga from where the original story left off. Apart from this project, Haasan will also be collaborating with Mani Ratnam after three decades for another film titled Thug Life.