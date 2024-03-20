Next Article

'Ilaiyaraaja' biopic starring Dhanush announced; first look poster unveiled

What's the story Finally! The makers of the highly anticipated Ilaiyaraaja biopic have launched the magnum opus in Chennai. For a long time, reports were rife that Dhanush would be donning the maestro's role, and now the high-profile launch event has confirmed the same. The event was attended by actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan, among others. The biopic has been titled Ilaiyaraaja and the makers have shared a first look poster, too.

Several Tamil cinema luminaries to feature in the biopic: Report

Ilaiyaraaja is a true blue maestro in Indian music and fans are eagerly waiting to witness his story on celluloid. The movie will be helmed by Arun Matheswaran of Captain Miller fame. It is bankrolled by Connekt Media, PK Prime Productions, and Mercuri Movies. Ilaiyaraaja is slated to be released in five Indian languages: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Reportedly, the biopic will feature cameos from several Tamil cinema stalwarts.

