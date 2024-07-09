In brief Simplifying... In brief Jimmy Kimmel's son, Billy, born with a congenital heart disease, has successfully recovered from his third open heart surgery.

What's the story Jimmy Kimmel, the renowned host of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, recently shared an update on his son's health following a third open heart surgery. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he revealed that his 7-year-old son William "Billy" John is doing well post-surgery. "Billy's doing great. He had open-heart surgery; you know he's got the scars and everything, but he's just mentally right back where he was which is crazy," said Kimmel.

Born in 2017 with a congenital heart disease, Billy has demonstrated exceptional resilience following his surgery. Kimmel stated, "Physically, you know, we're gonna have to be careful with him for a couple of months, but he's doing really well." He also expressed his admiration for the resilience of children in general and acknowledged the doctors' explanation about their natural ability to recover due to their growth phase.

In May, Kimmel posted a photo of Billy smiling in his hospital bed after the successful surgery. He captioned it: "This weekend, our boy Billy had his third (of three, we hope) open heart surgery." The talk show host described the experience as humbling and expressed gratitude toward medical staff, strangers, family, and friends for their unwavering support during this challenging time.

Kimmel, who shares Billy and daughter Jane with wife Molly McNearney, also has two older children from his first marriage to Gina Maddy: daughter Katie and son Kevin. In his update about Billy's post-surgery condition, he thanked his wife McNearney for her strength during this difficult time. He also praised Billy for being the toughest and funniest 7-year-old they know.