He expressed frustration over the misinterpretation of his posts, stating that he often refrains from posting due to fear of being misunderstood.

'Post wasn't directed at Ranveer Singh': Clarification from Prasanth Varma

What's the story Hanu-Man director Prasanth Varma has publicly denied that his recent cryptic social media post was aimed at actor Ranveer Singh, who was initially cast to headline the currently-shelved Rakshas. Amid speculation that the post, reading "one day you realize every rejection was a blessing in disguise," was a veiled dig at Singh, Varma clarified it wasn't targeted at anyone. He explained the post as a reflection of his personal journey and not an indirect message to Singh.

Varma credits early career rejections for 'Hanu-Man' success

Varma further elaborated on his post, stating it was a "very generic feeling" he had one morning and "I thought about posting it." "I was thinking about the overall journey. Had people not rejected me in my initial years, I wouldn't have ended up making Hanu-Man." "I was feeling grateful because had I done any of the films that I had previously pitched to other actors, had I done those films, Hanu-Man would have never happened," he added.

'Don't post anything [out of the fear] of being misinterpreted'

Further, Varma also voiced his frustration with the potential for misinterpretation of social media posts. "I try to put up posts to inspire people," he said, adding, "But on social media only 10%, I think, got inspired and the remaining 90% are trying to (baselessly) connect the dots." "It had been quite a while I hadn't posted anything because whatever you post gets interpreted." "A lot of times I don't post anything [out of the fear] of being misinterpreted."

Varma clarifies he parted with Singh over 'creative differences'

Regarding the halted project Rakshas with Singh, Varma clarified that their professional parting was due to creative differences, not personal issues. "There were differing points of view about making the film. As an actor, I really respect him. And I believe that even he respects my work." When asked about finding a replacement for Singh, the filmmaker replied, "Not right now. It will take me time to think of someone else for that film...The film is currently on hold."