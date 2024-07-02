In brief Simplifying... In brief In a playful exchange during a promotional video, actors Rhea Chakraborty and Sushmita Sen addressed the online trolling they've faced, with Chakraborty humorously declaring herself a 'bigger gold digger' than Sen.

This comes after both actors have been scrutinized for their relationships with high-profile figures.

Chakraborty also revealed her new podcast, which celebrates personal growth and change, with Sen as her first guest.

Rhea Chakraborty crowns herself 'bigger gold digger' than Sushmita Sen

What's the story Rhea Chakraborty is kicking off a new chapter! The Bollywood actor marked her 32nd birthday by launching her podcast, Chapter 2. For the premiere episode, she invited former Miss Universe and Bollywood star Sushmita Sen. In a clip she shared from the episode, Chakraborty jokingly claims the title of "bigger gold digger" than Sen—hinting that the conversation might delve into overcoming stereotypes faced by women in the industry.

'You know there's a bigger gold digger than you...'

In a promotional video, Chakraborty tells Sen, "You know there is a bigger gold digger than you in this room?" to which Sen responds with surprise, "Oh, you also?" Chakraborty then adds, "Me. I am the biggest one." This exchange was a light-hearted response to the harsh online trolling both actors have experienced at different points in their careers. The term "gold digger" has been used by trolls to label both actors following their relationships with high-profile figures.

'Gold digger' versions of Chakraborty and Sen

Sen faced backlash in 2022 after her relationship with businessman Lalit Modi became public. In response to the criticism, she stated on Instagram: "I dig deeper than gold...and I've always (famously) preferred diamonds! And yes I still buy them myself." Similarly, Chakraborty was subjected to intense scrutiny and allegations following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020—whom she was dating at the time. This led to her spending weeks in jail as investigations into Rajput's death unfolded.

'World's not viewing me as a baby...'

In another instance, when Chakraborty reveals she will soon turn 32, Sen affectionately calls her a "little baby," to which Chakraborty responds, "The world's not viewing me as a baby." The upcoming episode promises to spill some tea as both actors delve into discussions about sex, diamonds, and liberation. Fans are eagerly anticipating this dynamic collaboration. One enthusiastic commenter wrote, "Two strong women in one frame."

Chakraborty's new podcast celebrates personal growth and change

Meanwhile, Chakraborty also reflected on her journey over the past four years: "These past 4 years have been all about change, growth, and becoming a version of myself that I'm finally feeling good about." The podcast aims to invite "incredible individuals who've embraced their own Chapter 2 in life," starting with Sen, whom Chakraborty has "admired since childhood." The release date for Chapter 2 remains undisclosed.