Tim Burton's 'Beetlejuice 2' set to open Venice Film Festival

By Tanvi Gupta 04:25 pm Jul 02, 2024

What's the story Tim Burton's sequel to his 1988 comedy-horror classic, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, is slated to open the upcoming Venice Film Festival. The star-studded film, featuring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, Jenna Ortega, and Willem Dafoe will have its world premiere out-of-competition on August 28 at the Lido's Palazzo del Cinema. Following its debut in Venice, the film is set for a US release on September 6 via Warner Bros., with international screenings starting from September 4.

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' plot and cast details

The plot of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice centers on three generations of the Deetz family who return to their Winter River home following a sudden family death. The narrative takes an unexpected twist when Lydia's (Ryder) rebellious teen daughter Astrid (Ortega) uncovers a portal to the afterlife in the basement, summoning the mischievous spirit Beetlejuice once more. Notably, O'Hara reprises her role as Delia Deetz while Monica Bellucci joins the cast as Betelgeuse's wife.

Venice Fest's Artistic Director praised 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

Venice Film Festival's artistic director, Alberto Barbera, expressed his enthusiasm about hosting the world premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. He described the film as marking "the long-awaited return of one of the most iconic characters of Tim Burton's cinema," and confirming Burton's "extraordinary visionary talent." Barbera further stated, "The Venice Biennale is honored and proud to host the world premiere of a work that features a surprising swing of creative imagination and driving hallucinatory rhythm."

'It means a lot to me': Burton

Burton, too, shared his excitement about the film's upcoming premiere. He stated, "I'm very excited by this. It means a lot to me to have the world premiere of this film at the Venice Film Festival." The film was directed from a screenplay by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, with an extensive production team including Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper, and others serving as executive producers.

Meanwhile, who are the top contenders for main competition?

This year's festival is gearing up for a star-studded event. Joker 2 with Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix, Angelina Jolie starrer Pablo Larraín's Maria Callas biopic Maria, and Daniel Craig in a William S Burroughs biopic Queer, are strong contenders for the main competition. Mark your calendars as the festival runs from August 28 to September 7, with the full lineup revealed on July 23.