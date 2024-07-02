In brief Simplifying... In brief Dating rumors are swirling around 'Queen of Tears' co-stars Soo-hyun and Ji-won, fueled by their on-screen chemistry and matching Instagram posts.

Dating rumors surround 'Queen of Tears' co-stars, agencies comment

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:19 pm Jul 02, 202404:19 pm

What's the story Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won, stars of the popular drama Queen of Tears, have recently been embroiled in dating rumors sparked by similar social media posts. Amidst these speculations, both actors' agencies, Gold Medalist and High Entertainment Studio respectively, declined to comment. "It's forced Lovestagram," stated a representative from Gold Medalist, while High Entertainment Studio expressed they won't respond to each speculation.

Deleted Instagram posts fueled dating rumors

Soo-hyun recently uploaded four photos on Instagram, swiftly deleting three, which further fueled the dating rumors. In these images, he was seen in black outfits and striking similar poses to those given by Ji-won in previous photos. Some netizens believed this to be a coincidence as the poses and black outfits are common. However, others speculated that Soo-hyun deleted the photos to quell rumors of dating his former co-star.

'Queen of Tears' co-stars' on-screen chemistry sparked rumors before

The dating rumors between Soo-hyun and Ji-won began after their on-screen chemistry in the K-drama Queen of Tears captivated viewers. Fans started hoping for a real-life romance between the two actors, leading to various speculations including an alleged 'Lovestagram' and shared bodyguard services. Despite these rumors, their agencies have consistently refused to comment, leaving fans puzzled about the nature of their relationship.

'Queen of Tears' marked highest-rated drama for tvN

Soo-hyun and Ji-won gained widespread acclaim for their roles in Queen of Tears, which concluded in April. The romantic-comedy series revolved around two individuals with contrasting life perspectives who unexpectedly fall in love. Despite the dating rumors, their on-screen chemistry significantly contributed to the drama becoming tvN's highest-rated show in the network's history.