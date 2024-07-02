'The Boys': Antony Starr uncorks secrets of Homelander's milk obsession
Antony Starr, the lead actor in Amazon's series The Boys, recently discussed the origins of his character Homelander's unusual milk fetish. This peculiar trait was first introduced in the show's debut season and has since become a running joke between Starr and showrunner Eric Kripke. The unique aspect of Homelander's character has been well-received by the series' dedicated fanbase.
Starr credited show's writers for Homelander's unique trait
Starr attributed the introduction of Homelander's milk fetish to the show's writing team. He explained to Rolling Stone, "It started with X-ray visioning my Oedipal mummy figure [Madelyn Stillwell as played by Elisabeth Shue] while she was breastfeeding, and me pining like that and having a jealous relationship with the baby." This unusual fascination continued into the second season when Homelander finds some of Stillwell's breast milk in a freezer and starts drinking it.
Milk becomes recurring element in 'The Boys' series
Recognizing the potential for humor in Homelander's milk obsession, Starr reached out to Kripke. He recalls telling Kripke, "Dude, we gotta get as much milk in this show as possible. This is gonna be like a little motif or a signature thing." Since then, milk has become a recurring element in the series, with one memorable scene featuring Homelander milking a cow and drinking directly from the bucket. The fans have embraced this unusual trait of Homelander's character.
Starr addressed comparisons between Homelander and Trump
Starr, who portrays the sinister leader of a group of superheroes in The Boys, also addressed comparisons between his character Homelander and former US President Donald Trump. Despite being described as a "psychopathic narcissist," Starr emphasized that any similarities to real-world figures or events are driven by the needs of the characters and narrative, not for commentary or satire. The New Zealand actor's portrayal has been widely acclaimed in this series based on the comic book of the same name.