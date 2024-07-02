In brief Simplifying... In brief South Korean actor Yoo Yeon-seok, known for his debut in the acclaimed film 'Oldboy', is considering a role in director Park Chan-wook's upcoming project.

The film, still in development and resolving copyright issues, may also feature actors Lee Byung-hun and Son Ye-jin.

By Tanvi Gupta 03:54 pm Jul 02, 202403:54 pm

What's the story South Korean actor Yoo Yeon-seok may potentially take on a role in director Park Chan-wook's forthcoming film. This information was confirmed by both CJ ENM and Yoo's agency, KINGKONG by STARSHIP, who shared that the actor has received an offer and is currently reviewing it. If he accepts, this project will signify the actor's first collaboration with the acclaimed director since their work on Oldboy in 2003.

Production progress

Information on Park's upcoming film project

The film, which Park has been developing for several years, is currently addressing copyright issues as it is based on an original project. Other actors including Lee Byung-hun (Mr. Sunshine) and Son Ye-jin (Crash Landing On You) are also reportedly in negotiations to join the cast. In the meantime, Yoo is getting ready for his upcoming MBC drama The Number You Have Dialed (working title).

Career path

Yoo's journey in the film industry

Yoo made his debut in 2003 with the critically acclaimed actionbthriller Oldboy. His first drama appearance was in 2008 with General Hospital Season 2. Throughout his career, the 40-year-old actor has demonstrated versatility through various roles, including hits like Architecture 101, Hospital Playlist, and Reply 1994. His most recent projects include the dramas A Bloody Lucky Day, Doctor Romantic Season 3, and the film My Heart Puppy.

Successes

Director Park's notable achievements: A look

Park is a renowned South Korean director known for his critically and commercially successful films. His notable works include Oldboy, the 2022 romance mystery Decision to Leave, and the 2016 thriller The Handmaiden. The upcoming film project with Yoo, if confirmed, will add another accomplishment to his list of successful collaborations. Further updates on the film are eagerly awaited by fans and industry insiders alike.