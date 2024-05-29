Next Article

South Korea condemns North Korea's balloon trash drop

By Chanshimla Varah 03:00 pm May 29, 202403:00 pm

What's the story South Korea has blasted North Korea for dropping over 150 balloons filled with trash across the heavily fortified border between the two countries. According to South Korea's Yonhap news agency, "Some of the fallen balloons carried what appears to be faeces judging from its dark color and odor." Describing the act as base and dangerous, South Korea sternly warned North Korea to "immediately stop its inhumane and low-class actions."

This act by North Korea is seen as a response to South Korean activists, who have been sending anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets across the border. These leaflets, often transported by balloons, contain messages critical of Pyongyang and have escalated tensions between the two nations. On Sunday, North Korea's vice defense minister warned that "mounds of waste-paper and filth" would be sent to the South in reaction to its sending "dirty things" to the North.

South Korea's anti-Pyongyang propaganda

The South Korean military criticized the act as a "clear violation of international law." "North Korea is entirely liable for what happens due to the balloons, and we sternly warn North Korea to immediately stop this inhumane and crass action," the military said. In addition to spreading anti-Pyongyang propaganda, activists in South Korea have launched balloons with cash, prohibited media content such as Korean pop music, and even Choco Pies, a South Korean food that is prohibited in the North.

Balloons have been found in 8 provinces in South Korea

Balloon launches: A controversial issue

Previous South Korean governments have tried to halt such campaigns, arguing that they do not contribute to peace and endanger the safety of residents near the border. However, a ban on balloon launches introduced in 2021 was later ruled unconstitutional by a top court for violating freedom of expression. Notably, both North and South Korea have used balloons in their propaganda campaigns since the Korean War in the 1950s.