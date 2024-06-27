In brief Simplifying... In brief Phoebe Gates, daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, has confirmed her relationship with Paul McCartney's grandson, Donald.

Phoebe Gates confirms relationship with Arthur Donald

Bill Gates's daughter confirms relationship with Paul McCartney's grandson

What's the story Phoebe Gates, the youngest daughter of Bill Gates and Melinda Gates, has publicly confirmed her relationship with Arthur Donald, grandson of music legend Sir Paul McCartney. The 21-year-old Stanford graduate made the announcement while speaking to Nylon after her graduation ceremony. "My boyfriend, Arthur, giving me a lift post-ceremony," she captioned a photo of Donald carrying her on his back. This confirmation comes after eight months of speculation about their relationship status.

Initial speculation

They first sparked romance rumors in 2023

The romance rumors between Gates and Donald began in October 2023 when Gates posted a photo of them together during a trip to Paris on Instagram. Despite the growing speculation, she declined to comment on their relationship status when interviewed by Bustle five months later. The couple was also spotted together at the Feud: Capote vs. the Swans premiere, further fueling the rumors. Meanwhile, in another post from this event, Gates noted that Donald "cleans up nicely."

Personal backgrounds

A closer look at the couple

Gates, the youngest child of Bill and Melinda, recently graduated from Stanford University in just three years with a degree in human biology. Her mother delivered the commencement speech at her graduation ceremony. Donald, meanwhile, is McCartney's eldest grandchild and the firstborn son of Mary McCartney and TV producer Alistair Donald. He graduated from Yale University in 2021 with a major in history. He was earlier linked with Reese Witherspoon's daughter, Ava.