Prasanth Varma's cryptic message sparks speculation

Prasanth Varma's post about rejection sparks feud rumors with Ranveer

By Isha Sharma 11:34 am Jul 08, 202411:34 am

What's the story A few weeks after the unexpected withdrawal of actor Ranveer Singh from Prasanth Varma's film Rakshas due to creative differences, the director posted a cryptic message on the social media platform X on Monday. The post read, "One day you realize every rejection was a blessing in disguise! :)" This has led fans to speculate that it may be directed at Singh. It remains unclear whether Varma has found a replacement for Singh or if he has shelved Rakshas entirely.

Project shift

'Rakshas' project was prioritized due to Singh's interest

Before Singh's withdrawal, Varma reportedly had plans to start shooting another film. However, Singh's keen interest in Rakshas led Varma to prioritize this project instead. Rumors suggested that Rakshas would feature mythological elements and a negative role for Singh. The actor and his team had even traveled to Hyderabad for discussions and completed a photoshoot for the project. Despite these preparations, only three days of shooting with Singh were completed before he left the project.

Singh's future

Singh's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Singh is set to appear in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again following his last role in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He will also start shooting for Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 from 2025. Additionally, recently, a PeepingMoon report suggested that he has been roped in by Aditya Dhar for a multistarrer titled Dhurandhar.