Shweta Tiwari is a part of 'Singham Again'

Why Shweta Tiwari signed 'Singham Again' despite small role

By Isha Sharma 11:32 am Jul 08, 202411:32 am

What's the story After a long break from Hindi cinema, actor Shweta Tiwari is making her return with Rohit Shetty's highly anticipated film, Singham Again, set for a Diwali release. Despite having a history of lead roles on television, Tiwari acknowledged that her fans might question her "small role" in the film. Notably, this is her second collaboration with Shetty after the Amazon Prime Video series Indian Police Force.

Role acceptance

Tiwari wanted to be part of Shetty's cop universe

Tiwari, speaking to News18, expressed her enthusiasm about being part of Shetty's cop universe, stating, "I'm playing an intelligence officer under Ajay (Devgn) sir in Singham Again." "It was a very nice experience. I've finished the shoot. I know that people will once again point out that I have a very small role in it. But I wanted to be a part of the cop universe. I wanted to be seen with so many actors in a movie."

Career restart

Tiwari views 'Singham Again' as career restart

The actor sees her role in Singham Again as a career restart, reminiscent of her early television career where she began with small roles. She stressed the importance of talent over popularity, stating, "To date, I believe that if you have the talent, put that into making a character memorable rather than craving for popularity." Speaking about her brief screentime in Indian Police Force, she said, "These things don't matter to me."

Role flexibility

Tiwari draws inspiration from Salman Khan's career

Tiwari, inspired by Salman Khan's career, has learned the importance of flexibility in choosing roles. She explained, "Look at Salman Khan! He has done other kinds of films too that don't fit into the prototype of mainstream cinema. And he's still 'The Salman Khan.'" She emphasized that even if he has a small role in a film, people still go to watch him. Tiwari is best known for leading Kasautii Zindagii Kay and for winning Bigg Boss 4.