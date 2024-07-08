In brief Simplifying... In brief Alec Baldwin, charged with involuntary manslaughter for the on-set shooting of Hutchins, claims a gun malfunction, not a trigger pull, caused the fatal incident.

Despite his defense team's efforts to dismiss the case, the judge denied the request.

Previously, 'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted for the same charge, adding another layer of complexity to the case. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Alec Baldwin to face trial for fatal shooting

'Rust' shooting: Can Alec Baldwin escape blame? Trial begins soon

By Tanvi Gupta 11:30 am Jul 08, 202411:30 am

What's the story Three years after the fatal shooting incident on the set of western film Rust, Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin is slated to face trial next week. The tragic event, which took place in October 2021, led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin—known for his role in Beetlejuice—will make his first courtroom appearance in New Mexico since the incident occurred. The trial is set to commence on Tuesday (July 9) in Santa Fe.

Charges and consequences

Baldwin faces potential 18-month sentence, if convicted

Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and could potentially serve up to 18 months in prison if found guilty by the jury. The incident transpired when Baldwin pointed a revolver at Hutchins while rehearsing a scene. The gun discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. Initially charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in January 2023, Baldwin pleaded not guilty the following month. Baldwin has consistently maintained that he did not pull the trigger of the prop gun.

Defense strategy

Baldwin's defense claims gun malfunction, not trigger pull

Baldwin's defense is centered on his claim that he pulled back the hammer of the gun, not the trigger, leading to an accidental discharge due to a malfunction. His attorneys recently attempted to dismiss the case, arguing that FBI testing of the firearm had damaged it before they could inspect it for potential modifications. However, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer denied this request as Baldwin's lawyers failed to prove that prosecutors acted unfairly.

Verdict

Earlier, 'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted

It has never been officially determined who brought the live rounds that killed Hutchins. In the previous trial of Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, prosecutors alleged that she was responsible. Gutierrez-Reed was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to the same 18 months in prison that Baldwin now faces. Despite the legal and technical complexities of the case, the 12 citizens of Santa Fe—who will make up the jury—will have to reach a single verdict: guilty or not guilty.