Aditya Dhar gathers Sanjay Dutt-Ranveer Singh-R Madhavan-Arjun Rampal for 'Dhurandhar'

By Isha Sharma 03:48 pm Jul 07, 2024

What's the story Aditya Dhar, the renowned director of Uri: The Surgical Strike, is gearing up for his new action drama, tentatively titled Dhurandhar. Despite financial hurdles with his previous project The Immortal Ashwatthama, Dhar has now reportedly assembled an impressive cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, per a report by PeepingMoon. If true, this would be a massive casting coup.

Film may be along the lines of 'D-Day'

Dhar's script for Dhurandhar has reportedly been a significant factor in securing the collaboration of Singh, Dutt, Madhavan, and Rampal. The narrative is said to echo the critically acclaimed film D-Day (2013) by Nikkhil Advani, starring Rampal. In this fast-paced thriller, Singh will reportedly play an intelligence officer while the roles of Dutt, Madhavan, and Rampal remain undisclosed. The actors have all but signed the dotted line.

'Dhurandhar' production to commence by year-end

The film will be produced under the B62 Studios banner by Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar, in collaboration with a major studio. Described as a high-budget production, Dhurandhar is planned to be shot on an unprecedented scale both in India and overseas. Pre-production has already started, with shooting expected to begin toward the end of this year, aligning with the lead actor's availability. Official confirmation from Dhar is awaited.

Upcoming films of the four leads

Madhavan, last seen in Shaitaan, has De De Pyaar De 2 and Shankara, among others in the pipeline, while Singh, who was last a part of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is awaiting the release of the multistarrer Singham Again. It will be released on Diwali. Rampal and Dutt will be featured in The Battle of Bhima Koregaon and Double iSmart, respectively.