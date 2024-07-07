In brief Simplifying... In brief K-pop star Gyuri from KARA has launched a YouTube channel, hoping to invite fellow artist Seulgi if it gains popularity.

KARA's Gyuri launches YouTube channel for two distinction reasons

By Tanvi Gupta 03:46 pm Jul 07, 202403:46 pm

What's the story K-pop girl group KARA's Park Gyu-ri, popularly known as Gyuri has recently launched her own YouTube channel named I Am Gyuri. In a conversation with fellow KARA members Seungyeon and Youngji, she revealed her motivation for starting a YouTube channel stating that it serves as an additional source of income. However, she also reveals a more personal reason: her desire to connect with Red Velvet's Seulgi.

Envy revealed

Gyuri's envy and Youngji's connection with Seulgi

Gyuri hopes that if her channel gains popularity, it will create an opportunity to invite Seulgi onto her show. Further, she expressed envy when Youngji disclosed her close relationship with Seulgi, who had already invited her onto her show. This connection is due to their shared birth year, commonly referred to as being "94-liners" in the South Korean entertainment industry. Gyuri hopes that her new YouTube venture will provide a similar opportunity to connect with Seulgi.

Upcoming events

KARA prepares for comeback and concert in Japan

The sensational K-pop group KARA is gearing up for a comeback this month, nearly a year and eight months after their special 15th-anniversary album MOVE AGAIN was released in November 2022. The girl group also plans to follow up with the concert KARASIA in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan, scheduled for August, reportedly. These events mark significant milestones in the group's ongoing career.