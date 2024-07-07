Mukesh Chhabra reveals Bollywood's initial skepticism toward Vicky Kaushal
In a recent podcast with Pinkvilla, renowned casting director-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra lauded actor Vicky Kaushal for his dedication and hard work. Chhabra, who conducted Kaushal's auditions for films like Masaan, Raman Raghav 2.0, and Sanju, noted the actor's passion. He also recalled industry insiders questioning his choice of casting Kaushal as the lead in Masaan. The film was released in 2015 and was a game-changer for Kaushal.
Chhabra defended casting choices, praised actor's talent
Chhabra recalled that some members of the industry asked him, "Arey yaar kisko hero ke role mein cast kar diya (Hey buddy, why did you cast a guy like him as a hero?)" He asserted that Kaushal was so charming and hard-working that he proved everyone wrong with his work, honesty, and sincerity. The Dil Bechara director also commended Kaushal's contemporaries Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana for their success due to hard work.
Kaushal gears up for upcoming releases
Kaushal is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming film Bad Newz, where he stars alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar, Bad Newz is set to release on July 19. Additionally, Kaushal is part of the much-anticipated historical drama Chhava, directed by Laxman Utekar, where he stars opposite Rashmika Mandanna.