In brief Simplifying... In brief Despite initial doubts in Bollywood about Vicky Kaushal's potential as a hero, his charm and hard work have proven skeptics wrong, according to director Mukesh Chhabra.

Kaushal is now preparing for his upcoming film, "Bad Newz," co-starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, set to release on July 19.

He's also part of the anticipated historical drama "Chhava," opposite Rashmika Mandanna. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mukesh Chhabra reveals he was questioned by the industry for casting Vicky Kaushal in 'Masaan'

Mukesh Chhabra reveals Bollywood's initial skepticism toward Vicky Kaushal

By Isha Sharma 02:30 pm Jul 07, 202402:30 pm

What's the story In a recent podcast with Pinkvilla, renowned casting director-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra lauded actor Vicky Kaushal for his dedication and hard work. Chhabra, who conducted Kaushal's auditions for films like Masaan, Raman Raghav 2.0, and Sanju, noted the actor's passion. He also recalled industry insiders questioning his choice of casting Kaushal as the lead in Masaan. The film was released in 2015 and was a game-changer for Kaushal.

Casting defense

Chhabra defended casting choices, praised actor's talent

Chhabra recalled that some members of the industry asked him, "Arey yaar kisko hero ke role mein cast kar diya (Hey buddy, why did you cast a guy like him as a hero?)" He asserted that Kaushal was so charming and hard-working that he proved everyone wrong with his work, honesty, and sincerity. The Dil Bechara director also commended Kaushal's contemporaries Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana for their success due to hard work.

New projects

Kaushal gears up for upcoming releases

Kaushal is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming film Bad Newz, where he stars alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar, Bad Newz is set to release on July 19. Additionally, Kaushal is part of the much-anticipated historical drama Chhava, directed by Laxman Utekar, where he stars opposite Rashmika Mandanna.