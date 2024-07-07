In brief Simplifying... In brief Fahadh Faasil, fresh off his box office hit Aavesham, was reportedly offered a role in Rajinikanth's 'Coolie', but had to decline due to his packed schedule, including his current project 'Vettaiyan'.

In a departure from his usual villain roles, Faasil's character in 'Vettaiyan' is humorous, marking his first on-screen collaboration with Rajinikanth.

He's also involved in several other films across Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Fahadh Faasil rumored to join Rajinikanth's 'Coolie'

Fahadh Faasil joining Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' after 'Vettaiyan'? Insiders say so

By Tanvi Gupta 02:05 pm Jul 07, 202402:05 pm

What's the story Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, who is currently working on Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan, is rumored to have been approached for another project with the 73-year-old superstar. The news of Faasil potentially joining Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie spread across social media on Sunday. If confirmed, this would make Faasil one of the rare actors to work on two consecutive films with Rajinikanth. Notably, Vettaiyan is all set to hit theaters on October 10.

Casting details

'Coolie' director interested in casting Faasil: Report

Director Kanagaraj, who previously collaborated with Faasil on Kamal Haasan's 2022 film Vikram, is reportedly interested in casting him in Coolie. The film is currently being shot at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. On the other hand, Faasil is in Chennai, currently dubbing for his role in Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The production house shared glimpses of Faasil's dubbing session, captioning it, "Dubbing for Vettaiyan starts, peek into FaFa's dubbing session."

Speculation

Will Faasil be able to take the 'Coolie' offer?

Industry insiders told Hindustan Times that it has been confirmed that Faasil was indeed approached for a role in Coolie. However, due to his commitments to several other projects lined up consecutively, including the ongoing Vettaiyan, Fahadh had to decline the offer. This news may come as a disappointment to fans, rooting to see more of Faasil's after his recent box office success with Aavesham. It is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Upcoming films

Faasil's role in 'Vettaiyan' and other projects: A quick look

In Vettaiyan, Faasil portrays a character that is humorous, which is a departure from his otherwise typical villain roles in Tamil cinema. This film marks the first time he will share screen space with Rajinikanth. Besides Vettaiyan, Faasil is involved in several other projects including Telugu films Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun, Don't Trouble the Trouble and Oxygen; and Malayalam films Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira and Bougainvillea.