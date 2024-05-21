Next Article

Kamal Haasan has a busy year ahead!

'Thug Life,' 'Kalki 2898 AD': Analyzing Kamal Haasan's upcoming spectacles

By Tanvi Gupta 02:00 am May 21, 202402:00 am

What's the story Veteran of the Indian film industry, Kamal Haasan, is set to challenge the norm of one release per year with four major films slated for release within the next seven months! Despite a quiet 2023, the 69-year-old actor is making a strong comeback in 2024. The first of these releases is the futuristic sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD. Explore Haasan's full slate of releases for the year ahead.

#1

Haasan to play a negative role in 'Kalki 2898 AD'

In the pan-India epic Kalki 2898AD—helmed by Nag Ashwin—Haasan will reportedly play a negative role, sharing screen space with Prabhas's Bhairava character. Reports reveal that despite limited screen time in Part 1 (around 20 minutes), his character will feature prominently in Part 2 (90 minutes). The film boasts a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. One of the eagerly-awaited projects of this year, it will be released theatrically on June 27.

#2

Haasan to reprise Senapathy role in 'Indian 2'

Following Kalki 2898 AD, Haasan is set to reprise his role as the vigilante Senapathy in Indian 2, the sequel to the 1996 hit Indian. The movie boasts an ensemble cast featuring Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Vivek, Kalidas Jayaram, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Guru Somasundaram, and Gulshan Grover. Jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, the film was initially slated for an April release. Now, it is slated for July 12 release—clashing withVedaa and Sarfira.

#3

His next in line is, 'Thug Life'

Another highly anticipated project is Thug Life. This project marks a monumental collaboration—the return of the legendary Nayakan (1987) team, Haasan, and director Mani Ratnam, after a hiatus of 37 years. The ensemble cast includes Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Gautham Karthik, Joju George, Abhirami, Nassar, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Siddharth. Meanwhile, Bollywood actors Ali Fazal, Sanya Malhotra, and Pankaj Tripathi are also part of the ensemble. The film's release is expected in November.

#4

'Indian 3' completes Haasan's lineup of upcoming releases

The last film in Haasan's lineup is Indian 3, expected to be released in January 2025 for Pongal. Despite Indian 2 still being several weeks away from release, Haasan revealed that shooting for Indian 3 has already been completed. He shared that he signed Indian 2 because he was excited about the script of Indian 3. However, its release depends on several factors including the reception of Indian 2 and other films lined up for Pongal 2025.