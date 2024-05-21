Next Article

'Tracker' Season 1 concluded recently

Everything to know about 'Tracker' Season 2 after S01's finale

By Tanvi Gupta 12:30 am May 21, 202412:30 am

What's the story In March, CBS confirmed the renewal of its hit series Tracker for a second season, following a highly successful debut. The show, which premiered after Super Bowl LVIII in February, rapidly ascended to become the network's most-watched series since Young Sheldon in 2017. According to Nielsen ratings, Tracker has been the top-rated cable show, drawing an impressive audience of 16M multiplatform viewers. After the 13-episode S01 concluded on Sunday, here's what we know about S02.

Cast members

Anticipated cast of Season 2

For those unaware, Tracker stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a survivalist and tracker who aids law enforcement in finding people for a cash reward. The plot is based on the novel The Never Game by author-turned-producer Jeffery Deaver. While the cast for S02 is yet to be confirmed, it is expected that Hartley will return as Shaw. The current cast also includes Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, and Fiona Rene.

Hartley's hints

There will be a lot to unpack in Season 2

Hartley recently told Deadline, "While we wanted all those storylines [about the main and supporting character] wrapped up, we also wanted those bows to sort of lead to other questions— bigger, deeper questions — about his [his character Colter's] past." "I think we did a good job of making sure that the answers to those questions then lead to a bigger mystery, something that we can unpack in Season 2."

Billie's return

Hartley confirmed at least one star's return

Hartley confirmed Billie's return. Played by Sofia Pernas, she was a guest star in season one. He said, "She's definitely coming back. We have some pretty cool stuff for her to do next year. She'll be back several times next year." "We built this really great group of actors [who are] hopefully more than willing to come back, because we'd love to play more with them. We have a bunch of stories to tell with all [of them]."

Network's appreciation

CBS's praise for the show

Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, praised the show's performance, stating "Tracker kicked off our premiere week with a ratings bang and has kept the momentum going." She expressed her gratitude toward Hartley, the cast, the writing and producing teams, and their partners at 20th Television for delivering compelling episodes. The network has yet to announce a premiere date for season 2 but confirmed its return for the 2024-2025 season.

Actor's perspective

When Hartley shared why he thinks Colter should remain 'single'

Hartley, who not only stars but also serves as an executive producer on Tracker, shared his thoughts about his character Colter in a February interview with PEOPLE. He revealed his decision to keep Colter single in the series, stating that having a family while doing dangerous things would be selfish. In an April appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, he described Tracker as a "labor of love." It's streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.