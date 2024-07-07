In brief Simplifying... In brief Actor Purab Kohli, known for '36 Days', has voiced his opposition to censorship on OTT platforms.

He suggests using parental blocks to control children's viewing rather than blanket censorship.

Kohli also emphasized the role of artists as societal mirrors, stating that censoring elements like nudity or abusive language doesn't erase their existence in society.

His upcoming project, '36 Days', will be available on SonyLIV from July 12. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Purab Kohli opposes censorship in digital entertainment

'36 Days' actor Purab Kohli opposes censorship on OTT platforms

By Isha Sharma 02:01 pm Jul 07, 202402:01 pm

What's the story In a recent interview with OTTplay, Bollywood actor Purab Kohli, known for his role in the upcoming web series 36 Days, voiced his strong opposition to censorship in the OTT world. "Why are we trying to treat the audience like kids?" he questioned, suggesting that viewers who find content objectionable have the option to avoid it. He has acted in series such as Typewriter, Out of Love, and Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach.

Viewer discretion

'Why do you want to control somebody else's business?

Kohli emphasized the availability of parental blocks on every OTT platform, suggesting that these tools should be used to control what children watch instead of imposing blanket censorship. "If you don't want your kid to watch something, I understand... don't let your kid watch something. But then, there are enough parental blocks," he stated. "Since you don't have control over that aspect of your life, why do you want to control somebody else's business?"

Artistic reflection

The actor highlighted artists' role in reflecting society

Kohli underscored the role of artists as societal mirrors, tasked with presenting diverse characters and ideas. "As artists, we are reflections of that society so we have to portray those correct reflections," he said. He further asserted that censorship doesn't negate the existence of these elements, stating, "By censoring nudity or abusive language, it doesn't mean it doesn't exist... It exists." His next, 36 Days, will stream on SonyLIV﻿ from July 12.