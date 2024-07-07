In brief Simplifying... In brief Renowned actor Ma Dong-seok, known for his roles in films like 'The Outlaws' and 'Train to Busan', is rumored to play the villain in the upcoming film 'Spirit'.

'The Outlaws' actor Ma Dong-seok rumored as villain in 'Spirit'

By Isha Sharma 01:58 pm Jul 07, 2024

What's the story The upcoming film Spirit, featuring the powerful combination of Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is already trending on social media, even though it is yet to go on floors. Now, massive speculation is doing rounds on social media, courtesy of entertainment portal Kolly Corner. It suggests that Korean-American actor Ma Dong-seok, also known as Don Lee, might be cast as the villain in the film! If this comes to pass, it'll be a game-changer for the large-scale project.

Ma: A renowned actor in South Korea and Hollywood

Ma is a well-known actor in both South Korea and Hollywood. He has gained international recognition for his performances in films such as The Outlaws, The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil, Unstoppable, Champion, and Train to Busan. His roles have varied from supporting characters to villains in several super hit movies, particularly showcasing his skills in action scenes of martial arts films.

The upcoming film is Reddy Vanga's most ambitious yet

Speaking about the movie earlier, Reddy Vanga shared, "Yes, Spirit is going to be bigger than both Arjun Reddy and Animal. The producer is going to put ₹300+ crore. That is there." "I always look into how the producer is going to recover that money. I make sure the producer makes money and then makes another film." "I think for Prabhas garu, it is a valid budget."