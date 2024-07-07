After Waterbomb Seoul festival, Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman co-host Korea's 'Inkigayo'
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are set to dominate the box office with their next, Deadpool & Wolverine, slated for release on July 26. The Hollywood duo has taken their promotional efforts to new heights, including a recent stop in South Korea, where they are scheduled to host SBS's Inkigayo on Sunday (July 7). This hosting gig comes hot on the heels of their memorable appearance at the Waterbomb Seoul summer music festival.
Reynolds and Jackman will join 'Inkigayo's MC
Reynolds and Jackman will accompany the weekly music show Inkigayo's existing MC, Moon Sung-hyun to announce the week's winner and nominees. You can watch the show with English subtitles on Viki. The Hollywood actors arrived in South Korea on July 3. In addition to Inkigayo, they have also filmed an episode for KBS food variety show Stars's Top Restaurant at Fun-Staurant, scheduled to air on July 19.
Earlier, actors charmed fans at the Waterbomb Seoul Music Festival
On Friday, Reynolds and Jackman made a splash at the Waterbomb Seoul summer music festival, delighting fans with their infectious energy. Reynolds's wife, actor Blake Lively, playfully teased him about his antics onstage. Reposting a video, Lively shared footage of Reynolds gleefully wielding a yellow water gun and engaging in a playful water fight with the audience. Over the video, she humorously quipped, "When he tells you he's going to work and then you see him on MTV Spring Break."
Hollywood stars met K-pop group Stray Kids
Meanwhile, both actors are known enthusiasts of Korean content, with Reynolds expressing his admiration for K-pop groups like BLACKPINK and Stray Kids. During their promotional tour, Reynolds and Jackman met Stray Kids, hinting at potential collaborative content for Deadpool & Wolverine. Interesting to note is Jackman—reprising his role as Wolverine—has visited Seoul multiple times in the past. He was once appointed as a goodwill ambassador for the city. To note, the upcoming movie releases on July 24 in South Korea.