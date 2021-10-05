'Free Guy': Ryan Reynolds' film hitting Disney+ Hotstar next week

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Last updated on Oct 05, 2021, 05:28 pm

Finally, the wait is over for those fans of Ryan Reynolds who could not catch Free Guy in theaters. The sci-fi action comedy had hit cinema halls here on September 17. It will now be available for streaming from October 15. Directed by Shawn Levy, the movie stars Reynolds as a bank teller, who discovers that he is actually in an open-world video game.

Details

Film's release got delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic

The film was theatrically released on August 13 in the US following a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It premiered in Switzerland's 74th Locarno Film Festival at the Piazza Grande section on August 10. Also starring Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Taika Waititi, and Utkarsh Ambudkar, the film has been backed by Reynolds, Levy, Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti, and Adam Kolbrenner.

Information

Chris Evans, Lara Spencer, late Alex Trebek played cameos

Hollywood actors like Chris Evans, Good Morning America host Lara Spencer and late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek have also played cameos in the film. Reynolds thanked many of these actors on social media. "This movie is about friendship," the actor captioned the star-studded slideshow on Instagram. You will be able to stream the film on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and English.

Box Office

'Free Guy' had grossed $324 million across the world

The critically acclaimed movie did well at the box office. It had grossed a good $324mn worldwide becoming the seventh highest-grossing film this year. The 44-year-old actor has a number of projects in his kitty. He will be seen next in action-thriller Red Notice also featuring Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, and another sci-fi titled The Adam Project alongside Jennifer Garner, and Mark Ruffalo.

Instagram

Reynolds made his man-crush on Stanley Tucci pretty clear recently!

