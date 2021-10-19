Ryan Reynolds taking a 'little' break after wrapping up 'Spirited'

Ryan Reynolds is taking a break from films

Ryan Reynolds has expressed that he will be taking "a little sabbatical" from "movie making" after completing work for his upcoming Apple TV+ film Spirited. The Green Lantern star has wrapped up its shooting and right now the film's post production work is on. He took to his official Instagram handle to share some behind-the-scenes photos from Spirited sets while informing about the same.

'Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell'

The 44-year-old wrote, "That's a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I'd have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago." "Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell (his co-star) made a whole lotta dreams come true," he added. Spirited will be a contemporary musical version of Charles Dickens's 1843 novella A Christmas Carol.

These days, kindness matters as much as talent, notes Reynolds

Reynolds, known for his cheeky side, further stated that it was the "Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie-making." "I'm gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I've been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both," he said while referring to the Spirited team.

This film marks Reynolds and Spencer's second collaboration

Reynolds also revealed this is his second film with Get on Up actor Octavia Spencer. Their first project together was The Nines, a 2007 science fiction psychological thriller film. On the work front, the Golden Globe nominee was recently seen in Free Guy, which had several actors in cameo roles like Chris Evans, Hugh Jackman, and Good Morning America host Lara Spencer, among others.

Reynolds will portray a robber in his next, 'Red Notice'

Apart from this, Reynolds will next be seen in the action-comedy film Red Notice, along with Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson. He will portray the character of Nolan Booth, a robber, in this Netflix movie. It is slated to hit the OTT platform on November 12. He also has another sci-fi titled The Adam Project alongside Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo in the pipeline.