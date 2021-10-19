Punjabi singer-actor Parmish Verma engaged to Canadian politician Geet Grewal

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Oct 19, 2021, 10:18 am

Popular Punjabi singer and actor Parmish Verma is a taken man!

Popular Punjabi singer and actor Parmish Verma is now on cloud nine! After all, he recently got engaged with his longtime girlfriend, Geet Grewal, a Canadian politician. Reportedly, the two exchanged rings on Saturday and the Tor Naal Shada crooner took Grewal by surprise on that day by gifting her a posh Bentley. The pre-wedding functions are going on currently, media reports said.

Details

The beginning of forever, the couple had captioned their images

The couple shared several pictures and videos from their special day on their social media handles. They captioned the images as, "The beginning of forever- P&G." In fact, Verma's profile description now reads, "No More Shada." After the event, he wrote for Grewal, "Thank you for inspiring me to be Better for you. Everything that I am or Ever Will be is for You."

Report

The engagement was reportedly held in Canada

Apart from posting pictures and sharing special moments from their pre-wedding functions, the couple also penned a note of gratitude on Instagram. "Thank you for your blessings and warm wishes. Love and respect- Parmish & Geet," the message read. The engagement was held in Canada, reported media portals. That function and mehendi were close-knit, which had only their friends and family members in attendance.

Attires

Grewal stunned in green, while Verma opted for black suit

When it comes to their attires, both Gaal Ni Kadni singer and his would-be-wife donned designer outfits. While Grewal wore a beautiful green lehenga with floral embroidery for her engagement, the performer was spotted in a black suit, black tie, and a white shirt. During the mehendi ceremony, Grewal wore a gorgeous pink outfit while Verma opted for a simple white kurta-pyjama.

Information

Verma had made his relationship public on Instagram in August

Verma made his relationship public on Instagram in August when Grewal was busy campaigning as an independent candidate for elections in Canada. "So proud of my better half !! Congratulations, Guneet, on winning the @liberalca nomination! I'm looking forward to you becoming the next Member of Parliament For Mission-Matsqui-Fraser-Canyon in #Canada. I'm with you all the way." Verma had written on Instagram.