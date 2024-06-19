In brief Simplifying... In brief Ariana Grande has responded to critics who accused her of 'faking' her speech, stating that she intentionally alters her vocal placement depending on her singing load.

The popstar, currently preparing for her role as Glinda in the musical fantasy film 'Wicked', also revealed that she had to deconstruct her persona for the role.

The change in her voice has sparked various reactions online, with some fans defending her, noting that singers often modify their voices to protect their vocals.

Ariana Grande addresses speculations over voice change

'It's intentional': Ariana Grande shuts down critics over 'faking' speech

By Tanvi Gupta 12:47 pm Jun 19, 202412:47 pm

What's the story Pop sensation Ariana Grande recently addressed online speculation about a noticeable change in her voice during an appearance on Penn Badgley's Podcrushed podcast. In a TikTok post featuring the interview clip, Grande begins by discussing recording new music in a lower tone, then suddenly shifts to a higher register. The uploader cheekily captioned the video, "The Voice Change??" In the replies, however, the singer jumped to squash rumors that she was faking her speech.

Statement

'I intentionally change my vocal placement...'

In the comments section, Grande clarified, "I intentionally change my vocal placement (high/low) often depending on how much singing I'm doing." "I've always done this BYE." The interview clip isn't the first time fans have picked up on a change in Grande's speaking voice, but it might be the last now that she's set the record straight. Back in March, her higher-pitched tone sparked similar critiques when she presented at the 2024 Oscars.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the viral video here

Online response

This is how netizens reacted to Grande's 'intentional' voice change

The change in Grande's voice sparked a variety of reactions from internet users. Some humorously related to the shift, with comments such as "Me when I have to use my customer service voice," and "Me accidentally slipping my other personalities around the wrong people." Meanwhile, her ardent fans defended the 7 Rings crooner, pointing out that singers often alter their voices to preserve their vocals.

Role link

Is Grande's voice change linked to the 'Wicked' role?

Grande is currently preparing for the musical fantasy film Wicked, directed by Jon M. Chu. One fan suggested that the dramatic change in Grande's voice might be a technique to help her ease into the operatic resonance needed for her role as Glinda in the film. The singer had previously mentioned her time spent playing Glinda in the Wicked film while explaining the intentional voice change, further supporting this theory.

Role preparation

'Everything about me, I had to deconstruct...'

In preparation for her role as Glinda, Grande revealed that she had to "deconstruct" her popstar persona. During an interview on The Zach Sang Show, she stated, "Everything about me, I had to deconstruct to prove to them I could handle taking on this other person." "I had to completely erase popstar Ari...had to go all the way to strip that down." The film is slated for November 27 release, with Wicked: Part Two set for November 26, 2025 release.