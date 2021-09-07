Keeping the wedding private was ideal for us: Yami

Yami Gautam is currently gearing up for her fim 'Bhoot Police' that is scheduled to be released on September 17

Actor Yami Gautam, who tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar in an intimate wedding ceremony in June, says even if there were no restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic the couple would have opted for a low-key affair. Gautam, 32, and Dhar got married in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh in the presence of 20 guests.



Dhar, 38, had directed Gautam in the 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike. Their wedding announcement, posted on Instagram by the couple, came as a surprise for many. But Gautam said keeping the most special day of their life private was ideal for them.



"It was as simple as possible. Aditya and I are simple people and we like to keep it like that. We are private and reserved and only wanted to share it with the world when the time was right," Gautam said. "Even if there was no pandemic, I assure you it would have been the same wedding. Nothing would have been different," she added.



For the wedding, the Bala actor wore her mother's sari, a nose ring, and a dupatta given by her grandmother. Gautam did her own make-up and had her sister, Surilie, do her hair. She said the couple didn't feel any obligation for "pomp and show" and hence were comfortable with a traditional and intimate ceremony.



"It is just about those moments, you don't have to prove anything to anyone. It's your day, your family and it's best when you can celebrate it without making it an obligation," Gautam said. Both of us don't believe in pomp and show. To each his own, it's your big day, whatever makes you happy, the actor added.



"But we don't like wastage of food, and never wanted a DJ wedding. We are both traditional, we did our rituals which we loved. We played traditional Pahadi and Kashmiri songs, Punjabi folk tracks," she added. Gautam is currently gearing up for her latest adventure-horror-comedy Bhoot Police, scheduled to be released on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar VIP on September 10.