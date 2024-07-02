In brief Simplifying... In brief Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, fondly known as "King Khan", is set to receive Locarno's Honorary Leopard Award, joining the ranks of previous recipients like Claudia Cardinale and Harry Belafonte.

The award recognizes Khan's remarkable career in Indian cinema, which includes iconic roles in films like "Baazigar" and "Devdas", and his recent successful comeback with hits "Pathaan" and "Jawan".

He's now gearing up for his next film "King", where he'll share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Shah Rukh Khan to receive Honorary Leopard award

From Baazigar to legend: SRK to receive Locarno's Honorary Award

By Tanvi Gupta 01:42 pm Jul 02, 202401:42 pm

What's the story Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, known for his exceptional career in Bollywood, is set to receive the Honorary Leopard Achievement Award at the Locarno Film Festival. The festival announced on Tuesday that Khan will be honored on August 10 at the Piazza Grande open-air venue in Switzerland. The venue will also host a screening of Khan's 2002 love triangle drama Devdas, followed by an onstage conversation on August 11.

Global influence

'King Khan' and his impact on Western audiences

Affectionately known as "King Khan" by Indian audiences, his film Devdas, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was the first exposure of many Western audiences to mainstream Bollywood. The film earned a BAFTA nomination and won numerous Indian awards. Locarno artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro expressed excitement about the event, stating, "To welcome a living legend like Shah Rukh Kahn in Locarno is a dream come true!"

Information

Previous Honorary Leopard recipients and festival dates

Previous recipients of Locarno's Honorary Leopard include Tsai Ming-liang, Francesco Rosi, Claudia Cardinale, Johnnie To, Harry Belafonte, Mario Adorf, Jane Birkin, and Costa-Gavras. The 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival is scheduled to run from August 7-17. This prestigious event will honor Khan's exceptional career in Indian cinema and his significant contribution to global entertainment.

Career highlights

Khan's journey to stardom and versatility

Born in New Delhi in 1965, the 58-year-old actor rose to fame with his role in the romantic thriller Baazigar (1993). He later achieved superstardom with roles in romantic dramas such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). Despite his fame, Khan continued to take on diverse roles that were ahead of their time, leading to significant international recognition.

Recent achievements

Khan's comeback and upcoming ventures

In 2023, after a nearly five-year hiatus from leading roles, Khan made a successful comeback with two major hits, Pathaan and Jawan. Both of the action-thrillers went on to smash box office records. Meanwhile, Khan is now preparing for his next film King. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, in this film, SRK will share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan. After wrapping up King, he will begin filming Pathaan 2 for the YRF Spy Universe in December.