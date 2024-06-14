In brief Simplifying... In brief A South Korean gym owner's decision to ban 'misbehaving aunties' has stirred controversy, with accusations of age discrimination.

The owner claims these older women were causing damage to his business by stealing items and making inappropriate comments, leading to younger members leaving.

The ban has sparked a wider debate, with some supporting the decision, while others criticize it as a double standard, as men are rarely judged for similar behavior. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Gym bans "misbehaving aunties" in South Korea

South Korean gym sparks controversy over 'misbehaving aunties' ban

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:15 pm Jun 14, 202405:15 pm

What's the story A gym in Incheon city, South Korea, has ignited a heated debate by banning "misbehaving aunties," a term often used pejoratively to describe older women perceived as rude or obnoxious. The gym displayed signs stating "off limits to ajummas" and "only cultivated and elegant women allowed." This move has reignited discussions about discrimination against older women in the country.

Owner's defense

Gym owner defends decision amidst backlash

In a televised interview with Yonhap, the gym owner defended his decision, stating that his business had "suffered damages" due to these women's unruly behavior. He alleged that some older female customers would spend hours in the changing room doing laundry and stealing items such as towels, soaps, or hair dryers. Additionally, he claimed they would comment on other people's bodies, causing discomfort among younger women and leading some to quit the gym.

Public response

Public reaction to gym's controversial ban

The incident has sparked a wider debate about age discrimination in South Korea, with some viewing it as evidence of growing intolerance toward specific age groups. The gym faced criticism for equating bad behavior with women of a certain age. A comment on local social media website instiz asked: "How did the term 'bad customer' become the same as 'ajumma?'" reflecting public sentiment against the ban.

Clarification attempt

Gym attempts to clarify stance amidst backlash

In response to the backlash, the gym issued an additional notice distinguishing between ajummas and women. The notice stated that ajummas tend to "like free stuff regardless of their age," and are "stingy with their own money but not with other people's money." The owner suggested there may be other business owners who share his sentiments but have not spoken out, adding that those enraged by the notice are "the ones with the problem."

Online reactions

Mixed reactions online to gym's 'Misbehaving aunties' ban

Despite the backlash, some online users supported the gym's decision, associating ill manners with older or middle-aged women. These supporters described them as "territorial" and "senseless," complaining about them taking up space or attention in public places. However, critics argue that men are rarely judged for similar behavior, highlighting a potential double standard in societal expectations.