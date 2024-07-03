In brief Simplifying... In brief Shabana Azmi initially kept her distance from Javed Akhtar due to rumors of his arrogance.

However, her perception changed after Akhtar praised her film 'Sparsh', showing a deep understanding of its content, and she found similarities between him and her father.

What's the story Bollywood legend Shabana Azmi surprised fans with a confession about her relationship with screenwriter-lyricist husband Javed Akhtar. Azmi revealed on Arbaaz Khan's show, The Invincibles Series, that she initially avoided Akhtar due to rumors of his arrogance. Despite their similar artistic backgrounds and shared communist beliefs, Azmi admitted, "I kept my distance from him because I had heard that Salim-Javed were very arrogant and to be avoided."

'But I kept my distance from him...'

Azmi shared that she avoided Akhtar, even when he visited her home to see her father—renowned Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi, due to rumors that Akhtar was "big-headed." "Both our fathers were communists and lyricists. We had identical backgrounds. Back then, he (Akhtar) had just started writing poetry and used to visit my abba (father) to recite his works to him. But I kept my distance from him because I had heard that Salim-Javed were very arrogant and to be avoided."

Akhtar's praise for 'Sparsh' changed Azmi's perspective

Azmi's initial perception of Akhtar changed after he praised her film Sparsh (1980) and demonstrated a deep understanding of its content. "After watching my film he praised it a lot...He knew and remembered every dialogue in it...That's when I understood that he had good sensibility." "After that, whenever I sat with him, I felt that he was so similar to my father. I felt that he was the right person for me and that's how the relationship started," she added.

She recounted Akhtar's struggle with alcoholism

Apart from her relationship journey, Azmi also opened up about Akhtar's battle with alcoholism, describing it as a "difficult" phase. She shared a moment when Akhtar decided to quit drinking while they were in London. "He was stinking of alcohol and I said, 'Oh my god, this is going to be one of those trips.' Very quietly he told me, 'Make me some breakfast.' He had breakfast and after that he told me, 'I am not going to drink anymore.'"

Know more about the couple's journey

Azmi and Akhtar, who have been married for over 40 years, are one of Bollywood's most admired couples. However, initially, their relationship sparked multiple controversies since he was married with two children, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar, from his marriage to Honey Irani from 1972 to 1985. Despite the turmoil, Azmi and Akhtar eventually tied the knot on December 9, 1984. Their enduring partnership continues to inspire many in the industry.