He and his wife, actress Richa Chadha, who met on the set of Fukrey in 2012 and married in 2022, announced their pregnancy in February.

Fazal is set to resume work in August, while Chadha's first project post-maternity break, a musical romantic comedy, is slated to begin filming in October.

Ali Fazal to take paternity break

By Tanvi Gupta 05:31 pm Jun 23, 202405:31 pm

What's the story Actor-couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child in July. Chadha, fresh from promoting Netflix's Heeramandi which premiered on May 1, earlier mentioned to Hindustan Times that she plans to take maternity leave until October. Now, reports suggest that the soon-to-be father is also gearing up for a month-long paternity break. Per reports, he plans to wrap up all his work by June 30.

Work commitments

Fazal's current projects and post-break plans

A source told HT, "Ali is going to wrap up all his work by June 30." Meanwhile, he is currently working on three films. These include Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino, Thug Life with Kamal Haasan, and Lahore 1947 with Sunny Deol. "Ali has four to five days of shoot left for Metro... In Dino, and Lahore 1947 is almost up for completion," the insider said. The source also mentioned that Fazal will resume work on Thug Life in August.

Pregnancy announcement

Dating to parenthood: Enduring journey of Fazal and Chadha

The couple first met on the set of Fukrey in 2012 and quickly became close friends. According to The Times of India, their romantic relationship began in 2015 and became public in 2017. Originally planning to marry in 2020, their wedding was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, in 2022, the couple exchanged vows. They announced the pregnancy news in February with a charming graphic and the heartfelt message, "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound."

Family first

When Chadha praised Fazal's commitment to family

Chadha commended her husband's dedication during this period, stating, "He is very hands-on, and he is timing his work commitments also accordingly." She emphasized the importance of a father's presence, adding that "fathers should always be around. It's not just about helping the mother but also about getting time with the child." Meanwhile, in a recent social media post, Fazal expressed his enduring love for his late mother and gratitude for his wife.

Upcoming projects

Upcoming projects of Fazal, Chadha: A look

Work-wise, Fazal is now awaiting the premiere of Season 3 of Mirazpur—set to hit Amazon Prime Video on July 5. In the crime drama, the actor portrays the role of Guddu. Meanwhile, Chadha's first project after her maternity break is said to be a musical romantic comedy. "It's a love story but it's kind of like a family film as well with a lot of dynamics. We plan to start shooting in the second week of October," Chadha told HT.