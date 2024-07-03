In brief Simplifying... In brief Matthew Perry, known for his dedication to helping those battling addiction, passed away in 2023 with over $1M in personal property.

In his memory, The Matthew Perry Foundation was established to continue his work in addiction support, reflecting his passion for making a positive impact.

Matthew Perry's estate reveals financial status

Matthew Perry's personal bank account balance revealed

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:34 pm Jul 03, 202412:34 pm

What's the story Eight months after the demise of renowned F.R.I.E.N.D.S actor Matthew Perry, information about his financial status has surfaced. Lisa Ferguson, a trustee of Perry's estate, filed an inventory and appraisal document revealing that Perry had $15,96,914.47 in his personal bank account at his death. This sum does not encompass all of Perry's assets as most were placed in a trust according to his will.

Trust details

Perry's living trust and beneficiaries revealed

Perry, in 2009, created a document indicating his desire to leave his belongings in the "Alvy Singer Living Trust," named after a character from Annie Hall. The contents of this trust remain undisclosed. Beneficiaries listed in the trust include Perry's father John Perry, mother Suzanne Morrison, half-sister Caitlin Morrison, and ex-girlfriend Rachel Dunn. The will explicitly stated that any potential offspring would not have access to his estate; however, Perry had no children.

Death details

Perry's personal property and cause of death unveiled

At the time of his death, Perry possessed over $1M in personal property, separate from what was already placed in the living trust. He died on October 28, 2023, at his Los Angeles home. An autopsy report later revealed that acute effects of ketamine caused his death, with contributing factors including drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine effects. Despite being clean for 19 months, Perry was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy with his last treatment occurring one-and-a-half weeks before he died.

Investigation update

Investigation into Perry's death nears conclusion

Authorities are currently investigating the source of the potent medication found in Perry's system. The ketamine level in his blood was equivalent to that used during general anesthesia. A law enforcement source close to the investigation stated that "multiple people" should be charged in connection with the probe led by LAPD, DEA, and US Postal Inspector. The final decision on pressing charges will be made by the US Attorney's Office as the investigation approaches its end.

Foundation launch

Matthew Perry Foundation established post-actor's death

Following Perry's untimely death, The Matthew Perry Foundation was established to honor his dedication to aiding those battling addiction. As per the foundation's website, it will be steered by Perry's own words and experiences and fueled by his passion for making a positive impact on as many lives as possible. This initiative is a testament to the late actor's commitment to helping others overcome their struggles with addiction.