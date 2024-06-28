In brief Simplifying... In brief Music artist Diplo is facing a lawsuit from a woman, identified as Jane Doe, who alleges he shared explicit images of her without consent, a practice known as revenge porn.

The lawsuit, which seeks at least $450,000 in damages, comes after Doe received messages from an individual claiming to have explicit content of her, allegedly sent by Diplo.

This follows a previous accusation in 2020 by another woman, Shelly Auguste, who claimed Diplo sexually assaulted her and distributed revenge porn without her consent. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Diplo faces revenge porn lawsuit from New York-based woman

Woman files lawsuit against Diplo for allegedly distributing revenge porn

By Isha Sharma 12:24 pm Jun 28, 202412:24 pm

What's the story DJ and Hollywood music producer Diplo, legally known as Thomas Wesley Pentz, is facing a revenge porn lawsuit filed by a woman from New York. The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, alleges that Diplo shared explicit videos and photos of her with another woman. The lawsuit was filed in California District Court on Thursday. Doe claims she began exchanging sexual images with Diplo via Snapchat in April 2016 when she was 21 years old.

Meaning

But first, understand what the term means

According to WebMD, "Revenge porn is a type of digital abuse in which nude or sexually explicit photos or videos are shared without the consent of those pictured. Also called nonconsensual pornography, it's closely related to sexual abuse. A current or previous partner may share such images as "revenge" or threaten to distribute them as a type of blackmail." "You may deal with long-term personal and psychological issues after private images are posted publicly."

Alleged misconduct

Allegations of non-consensual sharing of intimate content

During their seven-year relationship, Doe alleges that Diplo occasionally recorded their sexual encounters with her consent. However, she intended for these intimate photos and videos to remain private. The lawsuit reveals that in November 2020, an individual contacted Doe claiming to possess explicit images and videos of her, allegedly sent by the artist via Snapchat in October 2018. The lawsuit further accuses Diplo of continuing to disclose and distribute these intimate images from 2018 through the present time.

Police involvement

NYPD investigates Diplo; previous accusations surfae

Following the allegations, Doe filed a police report in New York on November 7. The lawsuit states that "the NYPD issued a warrant for Defendant Diplo's arrest for dissemination of intimate images and/or videos depicting" Doe. While the NYPD confirmed an ongoing investigation, they did not confirm if there was an active arrest warrant for Diploa. Notably, earlier, in 2020, a woman named Shelly Auguste alleged that the artist "sexually assaulted her and distributed revenge porn without her consent."

Legal proceedings

Doe seeks damages, lawyer condemns Diplo's actions

Doe is seeking damages of at least $450,000 from the music artist. Her attorney, Micha Star Liberty, stated to Rolling Stone that "Revenge pornography is an abhorrent violation of privacy and trust, inflicting profound emotional trauma on victims like Jane Doe." She further criticized Diplo's actions as a "severe abuse of power and a blatant disregard for human dignity."

Demand for justice

'This lawsuit is a vital step toward justice'

Liberty was further quoted as saying, "It is imperative that we, as a society, condemn such actions and hold perpetrators accountable. This lawsuit is a vital step towards justice, highlighting the necessity of protecting the rights of those who have been exploited." "Jane Doe's bravery in speaking out against this injustice is a powerful reminder of the need for systemic change to support and safeguard all survivors of such violations."