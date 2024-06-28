In brief Simplifying... In brief Get ready for a cinematic showdown this Dussehra as 'Kanguva', 'Vettaiyan', and 'Jigra' are all set to hit the screens.

'Kanguva', featuring Suriya and Bobby Deol, and Rajinikanth's action thriller 'Vettaiyan' will release on October 10, 2024, while Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra' will follow on October 11.

With star-studded casts and intriguing storylines, this three-way clash is sure to keep movie buffs on the edge of their seats.

Three films will battle it out on Dussehra

Three-way clash confirmed on Dussehra between 'Kanguva'-'Jigra'-'Vettaiyan'

By Isha Sharma 11:50 am Jun 28, 202411:50 am

What's the story The much-awaited action thriller, Kanguva, featuring actor Suriya, is set to hit the screens on October 10. The release date was recently confirmed via a dramatic poster of Suriya shared on social media by the film's makers. The caption accompanying the poster read, "Ready yourselves to welcome a Warrior King. Our Kanguva is set to conquer your hearts and screens from October 10, 2024."

Box office clash

'Kanguva' will now clash with 'Vettaiyan' and 'Jigra'

The release of Kanguva on October 10, 2024, sets up a box office showdown with Rajinikanth's action thriller Vettaiyan, also slated for the same day. This isn't the first time Suriya and Rajinikanth have had concurrent releases. In 2021, their films Jai Bhim and Annaatthe were launched within days of each other. Additionally, Alia Bhatt's Jigra is scheduled to arrive on October 11, thus making it a three-way clash.

Details about the movies

Know more about the three movies

Kanguva, produced by Studio Green, also stars Bobby Deol as the antagonist. The film's teaser has already created a stir among fans by presenting Suriya in an unprecedented role as the Mighty Warrior. It is helmed by Siva. Vettaiyan is helmed by T. J. Gnanavel and also stars Fahadh Faasil and Amitabh Bachchan, while Jigra is directed by Vasan Bala and also features Vedang Raina, who was earlier seen in The Archies.