Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion' experiences major dip on 14th day
The biographical film Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan and featuring Kartik Aaryan, saw a significant drop in box office earnings on its 14th day of release. On Thursday, the film collected only ₹49 lakh, a sharp decrease from the previous day's collection of ₹1.85 crore. This dip brings the total box office collection for Chandu Champion to ₹55.24 crore. The film is facing intense competition from Kalki 2898 AD, released on Thursday.
'Chandu Champion' reports varied occupancy rates on Day 14
On its 14th day in cinemas, Chandu Champion reported an overall Hindi occupancy of 21.46%. The morning shows saw an occupancy rate of 10.06%, while the afternoon shows experienced a slightly higher rate of 21.66%. The evening and night shows reported higher occupancy rates still, with figures standing at 25.29% and 28.81% respectively.
'Chandu Champion' shows fluctuating box office collections
The daily earnings of Chandu Champion have shown a fluctuating pattern since its release. The film opened with a collection of ₹4.75 crore on Day 1, which increased to ₹7 crore and ₹9.75 crore on Day 2 and Day 3 respectively. However, the collections saw a drop to ₹5 crore on Day 4 and continued to decrease over the subsequent days. The film also stars Rajpal Yadav and Vijay Raaz.