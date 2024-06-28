In brief Simplifying... In brief Kartik Aaryan's film 'Chandu Champion' has seen a significant drop in cinema occupancy to 21.46% on its 14th day, with the highest attendance during evening and night shows.

The film's box office collections have also been inconsistent since its release, starting strong with ₹4.75 crore on Day 1, peaking at ₹9.75 crore on Day 3, but then falling to ₹5 crore by Day 4 and continuing to decline.

Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion' experiences major dip on 14th day

What's the story The biographical film Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan and featuring Kartik Aaryan, saw a significant drop in box office earnings on its 14th day of release. On Thursday, the film collected only ₹49 lakh, a sharp decrease from the previous day's collection of ₹1.85 crore. This dip brings the total box office collection for Chandu Champion to ₹55.24 crore. The film is facing intense competition from Kalki 2898 AD, released on Thursday.

Occupancy rates

'Chandu Champion' reports varied occupancy rates on Day 14

On its 14th day in cinemas, Chandu Champion reported an overall Hindi occupancy of 21.46%. The morning shows saw an occupancy rate of 10.06%, while the afternoon shows experienced a slightly higher rate of 21.66%. The evening and night shows reported higher occupancy rates still, with figures standing at 25.29% and 28.81% respectively.

Collection pattern

'Chandu Champion' shows fluctuating box office collections

The daily earnings of Chandu Champion have shown a fluctuating pattern since its release. The film opened with a collection of ₹4.75 crore on Day 1, which increased to ₹7 crore and ₹9.75 crore on Day 2 and Day 3 respectively. However, the collections saw a drop to ₹5 crore on Day 4 and continued to decrease over the subsequent days. The film also stars Rajpal Yadav and Vijay Raaz.