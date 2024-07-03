In brief Simplifying... In brief Disha Patani recently sparked curiosity with her new 'PD' tattoo, leaving fans guessing its meaning.

Amidst rumors of her linkup with Prabhas, she's also been seen with trainer Aleksandar Alex Ilic, who sports a tattoo resembling her face.

Meanwhile, on the career front, Patani is busy filming 'Welcome Back' with Akshay Kumar and is set to appear in the upcoming film 'Kanguva'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Disha Patani's 'PD' tattoo sparks rumors

'PD' stands for Prabhas-Disha? Disha Patani teases meaning behind tattoo

By Tanvi Gupta 12:20 pm Jul 03, 202412:20 pm

What's the story Disha Patani was recently seen with a "PD" tattoo on her arm, sparking rumors of a potential romantic relationship with her co-star Prabhas from the film Kalki 2898 AD. The tattoo was noticed when she was photographed wearing a blue tank top, accessorized with a white handbag and dark sunglasses. The actor later took to Instagram to clarify the significance of her new ink. Are the rumors of her relationship with Prabhas true?

Social media response

'Discover what the joy is all about!'

Patani addressed the speculation surrounding her new tattoo on Instagram on Tuesday. She posted a picture of herself with the tattoo visible and wrote in the caption, "Amused to see so much curiosity around my tattoo! discover what the joy is all about! #cloudnine." However, this cryptic message did not clarify the meaning of her 'PD' tattoo, further fuelling speculations. Users humorously commented on her post, with one suggesting that PD stands for "Patani Disha."

Personal life

Patani's recent sightings and rumored linkups

Before her rumored link with Prabhas, Patani made headlines for her connection with trainer Aleksandar Alex Ilic. Their photos from various events became viral sensations in 2023. Speculation about their relationship intensified when Ilic showcased a new tattoo resembling the face of the Ek Villain 2 star on his Instagram. However, they have not been spotted together recently and have neither confirmed nor denied any romantic involvement.

Statement

Patani was in a long-term relationship with Tiger Shroff

Having a longstanding association, Patani and Ilic were previously part of the same modeling agency. He previously stated, "We used to live together back in 2015. At that time, she was also with the same agency. Fitness is something that we both are passionate about and that helped us bond." Before Ilic, Patani was in a long-term relationship with Tiger Shroff, her co-star from Baaghi 3.

Career moves

Patani's recent and upcoming film projects

Patani and Shroff were recently seen playing volleyball at Akshay Kumar's residence. Interestingly, Kumar had shared screen space with Shroff in Ali Abbas Zafar's action comedy Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Currently, Kumar is filming the adventure comedy Welcome Back, the third installment in the Welcome franchise, with Patani and several others. Besides Welcome Back, Patani will also be seen in the upcoming film Kanguva, headlined by Suriya.