In brief Simplifying... In brief The casting director for 'Bridgerton', a series known for its steamy scenes and lavish costumes, is swamped with audacious audition tapes for the role of Sophie Beckett, Benedict Bridgerton's love interest.

One hopeful even sent a large banner of themselves in period attire.

Meanwhile, despite criticism of limited PDA in Season 3, stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton were reportedly very comfortable on set, often lounging around in the nude. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Smutty audition tapes overwhelm 'Bridgerton' casting director

'Bridgerton' casting director flooded with raunchy audition tapes

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:16 pm Jul 03, 202412:16 pm

What's the story Kelly Valentine Henry, the casting director for Netflix's popular series Bridgerton, has reported receiving an overwhelming number of X-rated audition tapes from actors. During an episode of the Should I Delete That? podcast, Henry revealed that some of these videos are more like adult films than traditional auditions. She described the content as being "basically sex," clarifying that while it's not actual sex, it's quite explicit and close to nudity.

Overflowing inbox

'Bridgerton' casting director's inbox filled with audition emails

Henry disclosed that her inbox is consistently filled to "90%" capacity with emails from individuals hoping to land a role in the popular series. Since its premiere in 2020, Bridgerton has gained a reputation for its steamy romance scenes and extravagant costumes. Currently, Henry is casting for the role of Sophie Beckett, Benedict Bridgerton's love interest. She noted that "everybody" is eager for this coveted role and willing to go to great lengths to secure it.

Unconventional audition

Aspiring actor sends unique audition for 'Bridgerton' role

In the race to secure the coveted role of Beckett, one aspiring actor went above and beyond by sending Henry a large "heavy-duty" plastic banner featuring themselves in a Regency-style costume. Despite this enthusiasm, the show has not yet announced which couple will be at the center of Season 4. Fans are speculating that it may focus on either Benedict or Francesca Bridgerton, while viewers are still processing Season 3's storyline featuring Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.

Co-star comfort

'Bridgerton' stars comfortable with on-screen intimacy

Despite some criticism about a lack of public displays of affection (PDA) between the two leads in Season 3, actor Nicola Coughlan revealed that she and co-star Luke Newton were "so comfortable" around each other during filming. According to Coughlan, their comfort level was such that they often lounged around naked on set. This revelation provides insight into the relaxed atmosphere on the Bridgerton set despite its reputation for blush-inducing romance scenes.