By Tanvi Gupta 11:54 am Jun 11, 202411:54 am

What's the story India's most loved students return to illustrate the difference between "dreams" and "aims" with Kota Factory Season 3. On Tuesday, the trailer for the third chapter was released, featuring Jitendra Kumar, aka Jeetu Bhaiya, whose return has been eagerly anticipated by fans. The clip, lasting two minutes and 52 seconds, offers a sneak peek into the upcoming season while maintaining the show's signature monochromatic theme.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Kota Factory garnered a generally positive response from critics upon its premiere. Critics and audiences praised its black-and-white setting, realism, and the major technical aspects of the series. Set in Kota, Rajasthan—an educational hub known for its coaching centers—the show revolves around the life of 16-year-old Vaibhav (Mayur More), who relocates to Kota from Itarsi. It delves into the lives of students in the city and Vaibhav's journey to crack the JEE and secure a spot in the IIT.

Trailer breakdown

Kumar's character advocates for celebrating preparations in the trailer

In the newly released trailer, Kumar's character Jeetu Bhaiya emphasizes the importance of "successful preparations" over "successful selections." His profound dialogue, "Jeet ki tyaari nahin, tyaari hi jeet hai (not preparation for the victory, but preparation itself is the victory)," leaves viewers and podcast host (in the clip) equally impressed. The upcoming season will see Jeetu guiding JEE aspirants through thick and thin to crack India's most challenging exam.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the trailer here

Cast expansion

New characters introduced in Season 3

The trailer introduces new characters portrayed by Tillotama Shome and Rajesh Kumar, who emerge as significant motivators for students preparing for competitive exams. The official announcement of the season's release was made through a joint post by Netflix India and The Viral Fever, stating "(I)IT'S HAPPENING!! Kota Factory: Season 3 releases on June 20, only on Netflix!" The show is directed by Pratish Mehta.

Streaming details

Returning cast members in Season 3

In ﻿Season 3, Kumar, along with Ahsaas Channa, Alam Khan, Ranjan Raj, Revathi Pillai, and Urvi Singh, reprise their roles from the previous seasons. The first season of the series premiered in 2019 on TVF Play and YouTube before being picked up by Netflix India for its second season in 2021. The show is created by Saurabh Khanna and produced by Arunabh Kumar for The Viral Fever.