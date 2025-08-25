'Same...as Alia': Neha Dhupia on backlash over pregnancy before marriage

Shared experience

Dhupia proud of being on same list as Alia, Neena

Dhupia called the trolling and judgment "ridiculous" but also said she takes pride in being on the "same list" as actors Alia Bhatt and Neena Gupta. "Even now, I see stories and tags on female actors who get pregnant before marriage." "I feel, at least, I'm on the same list as Neena Gupta and Alia Bhatt. But honestly, this is ridiculous," she said. "If I'm being trolled for talking about things that affect half the population, then so be it."