'Same...as Alia': Neha Dhupia on backlash over pregnancy before marriage
Actor Neha Dhupia (44) recently opened up about the judgment and trolling she faced for getting pregnant before marrying Angad Bedi. In a conversation with Mid-Day, she said their wedding was followed by the birth of their first child six months later. "But the biggest conversation around our wedding was, 'How did the baby come in six months? Ye ho kaise gaya?'" Bedi and Dhupia got married in May 2018.
Dhupia called the trolling and judgment "ridiculous" but also said she takes pride in being on the "same list" as actors Alia Bhatt and Neena Gupta. "Even now, I see stories and tags on female actors who get pregnant before marriage." "I feel, at least, I'm on the same list as Neena Gupta and Alia Bhatt. But honestly, this is ridiculous," she said. "If I'm being trolled for talking about things that affect half the population, then so be it."
Dhupia also stressed the need to normalize discussions around women's health and their needs. She said, "We need to normalize discussions around women's health instead of treating them as taboo. [I wanted] to spread awareness, break myths, and remind women they are not alone in this journey." The actor has two children with Bedi: daughter Mehr (born November 2018) and son Guriq (born October 2021).